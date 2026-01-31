NCDMB, Bestik Empower Edo Youths With Electric Meter Repairs Skills

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), in collaboration with Bestik and Sons Limited have concluded

a month-long electric meter repairs training programme for 50 youths in Edo State.

The training aimed to enhance the employability and entrepreneurship prospects of the participants by equipping them with skills in electric meter repairs.

The participants commended NCDMB and Bestik and Sons Limited for providing them with the opportunity to acquire valuable skills, which they believe will improve their socio-economic well-being.

Lead facilitator, Barnabas Godswill, expressed gratitude to NCDMB’s leadership, led by Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, for supporting the training.

He praised the participants’ dedication and noted significant improvements in their skills and knowledge.

The training promotes self-reliance and entrepreneurship among youths in Edo State.

Participants were urged to utilise their new skills to positively impact their communities and contribute to the country’s growth.

The program demonstrates NCDMB’s commitment to skills development and youth empowerment, and is expected to benefit the energy sector by providing skilled manpower and promoting entrepreneurship.