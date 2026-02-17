NCDMB, Bellazir Energy Train Youths On Fashion Design

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in collaboration with Bellazir Energy Limited, has successfully concluded a month-long fashion design training programme in Lagos.

The programme, which ended on February 13, saw 20 participants benefit from the initiative aimed at boosting local skills and fostering entrepreneurship in Nigeria’s fashion industry.

The CEO of Bellazir Energy Ltd, Christabel Aniemeka, praised the NCDMB for their support and thanked President Bola Tinubu for his government’s commitment to empowering Nigerian youths. The training programme is part of efforts to build local capacity and promote economic growth through skills development.