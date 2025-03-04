NCDMB, APPO To Establish Centres Of Excellence In Africa

Share

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and the African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (APPO) have recommitted their partnership towards establishing African centres of excellence in local content development.

According to a statement, both organisations also encouraged African petroleum producing countries to develop specialised capacities in core oil and gas services, and patronise one another in their respective areas of expertise.

The talks took place when the Secretary General of APPO, Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, visited the Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, in Abuja.

The APPO scribe reiterated the organisation’s proposal to partner NCDMB towards establishing centres of excellence in key aspects of the oil and gas industry.

He remarked that NCDMB’s oil and gas parks would serve as centres of excellence, and accommodate original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and investors from other African oil producing countries.

Similar centres would be established in other African countries. According to the statement, some firms had approached APPO to indicate interest to invest in Nigerian oil and gas sector, particularly in the oil and gas parks.

