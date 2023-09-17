NCDMB Annual Essay Competition: Beneficiaries To Receive Prizes September 20

The award-giving ceremony of the 2023 Nigerian Local Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB) annual national undergraduate essay competition will be coming up on the 20th of September, 2023.

A statement signed and issued on Sunday by the consultant, Mr. Eyinimi Omorozi, CEO of Mahogany 21st Century Concepts Limited stated that the ten national finalists are expected to arrive in Yenagoa on 18th September 2023 for the last phase of the academic exercise which is the interactive assessment holding on 19 September, 2023.

The statement read “The 2023 edition which is tagged, ” Nigerian Content and the lessons from COVID-19,” is the seventh in the series of the prestigious NCDMB flagship event.

“The Competition is designed to promote academic excellence for Nigerian young undergraduates in Nigerian tertiary institutions and the Nigerian Content Policy.

“The academic exercise is mainly to encourage Nigerian youths to build local capacities and competencies and to prepare for effective participation in Nigeria’s Oil and Gas industry and also promote academic.

“The 2023 edition will close out on the 20” of September 2023 with an award/prize-giving ceremony in Yenagoa Bayelsa State.

“The first prize is N1,000,000.00, then the second prize is N700,000.00 and the third prize is N500,000.00. All the top ten finalists will each receive a laptop.”

“The event will be held at Lady Daima event Centre, Osiri Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, and the time for interactive assessment is 9.00 am on the 19th and the time for the main award event on the 20th is 10.30 am respectively.

Recall that the NCDMB annual essay competition is open to all the undergraduates of tertiary institutions in Nigeria.