NCDMB Advocates For Annual FID Week

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has asked that one week each year be dedicated to signing final investment decisions (FIDs) on new oil and gas projects.

This is the Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe said is part of strategies to increase Nigeria’s crude oil production and enhance revenue accruing to the national treasury.

Making the proposal on Tuesday in his presentation at the 2024 African Oil Week, holding in Cape Town, South Africa, he said that a final investment decision was the final point in an energy project, in which the company or partners owning and operating a project give the final approval for the development and releasing funding for commencement.

Ogbe stated that the FID Week if adopted, could be incorporated into the existing annual international oil and gas conferences and would feature international and Indigenous operating companies.

He posited that dedicating one week every year for FID signing could compel companies and relevant regulators to fast-track their processes to meet the deadline.

He also indicated that the proposal for an annual FID Week has already been broached to the Special Adviser on Energy to President, Mrs. Olu Verheijen and the leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and international operating companies adding that it was being considered.

Represent by the Director, Projects Certification and Authorization Division (PCAD) Engr. Abayomi Bamidele said the proposal for an annual FID Week was geared towards addressing the insufficient FIDs signed by the operating companies and the limited number of new projects being developed in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

These worrisome developments he disclosed contributed to Nigeria’s dwindling crude oil production and the negative impact on revenue.

He suggested that the Nigerian oil and gas industry needed to have at least one or two final investment decisions on major projects to be signed every year, to catalyze activity in the local service sector, and the national economy, and increase crude oil and gas production and revenue for the country.

Making reference to the three Presidential Directives (PDs) rolled out by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in March 2024, the NCDMB boss said the agency had complied fully with the directives as it relates to fast-tracking the contracting cycle and eliminating middlemen with no demonstrable capacity from participating in the oil and gas value chain.

Ogbe announced that NCDMB had applied the Presidential Directives in approving five oil and gas projects which are currently in the funnel. He hinted that the expected production values of those projects are 1 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day and 350 million barrels of crude oil per day.

Commenting on strategies that would ensure sustainable local content development in African nations, the Executive Secretary stated that local content has to be promoted as a national agenda and supported by all institutions, businesses, decision makers, investors and citizens.

The PDs included the Presidential Directive on Local Content Compliance, the Presidential Directive on the Reduction of Petroleum Sector Contracting Cost and Timelines and the Presidential Directive on Oil and Gas Companies (Tax Incentives, Exemption, Remission, etc)

