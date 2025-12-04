NCDC Seeks Partnership With German Dev’t Agency

The North Central Development Commission (NCDC) has initiated discussions with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) to forge a strategic partnership for implementing key programmes within its mandate.

A delegation from the Commission, led by Prof. Mohammad Bashar Nuhu, Executive Director, Finance, and representative of the Managing Director/CEO Dr. Cyril Yiltsen Tsenyil, visited GIZ’s Abuja office for the engagement.

Prof. Nuhu explained that the NCDC is laying the foundation for its operations and recognises the importance of collaborating with reputable development partners like GIZ, which has a long-standing record of supporting development initiatives in Nigeria and beyond.

He noted that the Commission, established under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, seeks to accelerate development across the North Central region, focusing on agriculture, mineral development, infrastructure, power and renewable energy, peace and social cohesion, entrepreneurship, and youth and women empowerment.

Other NCDC executives, including James Abel Uloko (Executive Director, Corporate Services), Princess Atika Ajanah (Executive Director, Projects), and Hajiya Aisha Ibrahim (Executive Director, Commercial and Industrial Development), expressed optimism that a partnership with GIZ would strengthen the Commission’s institutional capacity and support interventions aimed at job creation, boosting economic activity, and addressing security challenges in the region.

Welcoming the NCDC delegation at the Sustainable Economic Development Cluster (SEDEC) Centre, Kikelomo Collins Chibeze, Head of Component, Policy Strategy and Dialogue, described the establishment of the Commission as a timely initiative with huge potential to improve lives in the North Central.

She highlighted GIZ’s ongoing programmes in Niger, Plateau, Nasarawa, and the FCT, including initiatives on peace and security, entrepreneurship, sustainable economic growth, youth empowerment, and job creation.

The GIZ team expressed commitment to further engagements aimed at solidifying the emerging partnership.