NCDC Reports Dengue Outbreak In Sokoto

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed the outbreak of dengue fever in Sokoto State, saying there has been 71 suspected cases, 13 confirmed cases and zero deaths reported in the state.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne viral disease occurring in tropical and subtropical areas. Those who become infected with the virus a second time are at a significantly greater risk of developing severe disease.

Human-to-human transmission of the virus has not been established. Dengue virus (DENV) is found in tropical and sub-tropical climates, mostly in urban and semi-urban areas worldwide.

According to a statement by the NCDC signed by its Director General, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, currently, the dengue virus has been reported in three local government areas (LGAs): Sokoto South, 60 cases, Wamako, three cases and Dange Shuni where one case was reported.

The majority of the suspected cases reported fall between the age range of 21 to 40 years.

The NCDC-led multisectoral National Emerging Viral Haemorrhagic Diseases Technical Working Group (NEVHD-TWG) collaborating with partners and relevant stakeholders, has conducted a rapid risk assessment to guide in-country preparedness activities.

The NEVHD TWG coordinates preparedness efforts for Ebola virus disease and other emerging viral haemorrhagic fever diseases.

Based on a dynamic risk assessment, the current risk level of the dengue outbreak has been determined to be moderate because only Sokoto state has reported confirmed cases so far.

“Only three of the 23 LGAs in the states are affected; no severe disease or death has been reported; and Sokoto state can respond to the outbreak, building on lessons learnt from prior dengue virus outbreaks which occured in 2016 and 2019).

In addition, there are no healthcare worker infections or deaths reported. Also, there is a low index of suspicion among healthcare workers (HCWs).