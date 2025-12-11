NCDC Reports 17 New Lassa Fever Cases, One Death

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported 17 new confirmed Lassa fever cases and one death across four states in epidemiological week 47 (November 17–23).

The agency said this via its official website in the Lassa Fever Situation Report for Epi Week 47. According to the body, the cumulative number of confirmed cases in 2025 has risen to 1,089 with 179 deaths, compared with 1,095 cases and 179 deaths recorded over the same period in 2024. It added that nine Local Government Areas were affected in the latest reporting week.

The report highlighted ongoing interventions, including healthcare worker training, community sensitisation, infection prevention and control (IPC) activities, and the distribution of medical supplies such as ribavirin, thermometers, and personal protective equipment. Challenges noted include late presentation of cases, poor health-seeking behaviour, inadequate environmental sanitation, and low awareness in high burden communities.