NCDC Raises Concern Over Spike In Lassa Fever Deaths, Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has raised concerns over the spike in the number of deaths and confirmed cases of Lassa fever, especially in the last four weeks.

Director General of the NCDC, Dr. Jide Idris who briefed newsmen on Monday in Abuja, noted that Lassa fever remains endemic in Nigeria and poses a significant public health risk across all states.

Idris who disclosed that the peak transmission of Lassa fever was between October and May during the dry season when human exposure to rodents was highest, urged Nigerians to be mindful of interactions and exposure during the festive season.

While stating that 190 deaths have been recorded thus far, the NCDC boss expressed worry that the case fatality rate of Lassa fever has consistently remained high at over 13% case fatality rate

He said: “Cumulatively this year, we have recorded 9,492 suspected cases, 1,154 confirmed with 190 deaths. Six states make up 89% of the confirmed cases, namely: Ondo (29.7%), Edo (22.7%), Bauchi (17.9%), Taraba (8.8%), Benue (5.6%), and Ebonyi (4%). 10 LGAs (Owo, Etsako West, Esan West, Kirfi, Ardo-Kola, Toro, Ose, Akure South, Jalingo and Idah) accounted for almost 59% of the confirmed cases.

“There has been an alarming increase in Lassa fever cases and deaths in the last 4 weeks, signalling the outbreak’s severity.

“First, the case fatality rate has consistently remained high, over 13%. We have noted a rise in the number of suspected cases compared to a similar timeline in 2023. This, however, could be attributed to the increased/enhanced surveillance

“Most cases continue to emerge from endemic areas, like Bauchi, Ondo, Edo, Taraba Ebonyi and Enugu, underscoring the need for targeted interventions in these states.

These trends therefore demand a coordinated effort to strengthen our response and protect our vulnerable populations. Our goal is to reduce the number of cases and importantly, deaths.”

Idris noted that the Centre has undertaken some proactive measures given its continuous commitment to preparedness, coordination, and response at all levels.

“These include heightened surveillance, regular Lassa fever training and dissemination of key preventive messages on both traditional and social media platforms.

“We conducted a dynamic risk assessment to determine the appropriate emergency activation level. The risk has been categorized as High and Response Level 2 advised, and efforts to be tailored specifically to the states currently experiencing increased case burden.

The EOC was activated to ensure seamless coordination of Lassa fever control and management activities using a One Health approach.

“In preparation for this outbreak season, critical medical supplies, infection prevention and control (IPC) materials, and laboratory diagnostic tools and materials have been distributed to various states, nationwide.

Lassa Fever testing laboratories have also been expanded from about 9 to 13, and more will still be upgraded

“Shared mitigation activities outlined in the Lassa fever preparedness plan, including advisories with all 36 states and the FCT, focusing on the hotspot states (Edo, Ebonyi, Bauchi, Ondo and Benue).

“Regular Lassa Fever trainings, including webinar series organized. Beyond these efforts, the NCDC will continue to collaborate with the States’ Health Commissioners to enhance outbreak response.

“Key prevention messages have been broadcast on local radio and TV stations in these hotspot states: Ebonyi, Bauchi, Benue, and Ondo states, with some of our Partners.

To address environmental risks, rodent control exercises have been conducted in high-burden states like Edo, Ebonyi, Ondo, and Benue, targeting communities with high case counts by our partner MDAs.”

