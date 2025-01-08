NCDC Moves To Address HMPV Amid Global Concerns

Share

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC ) says it is committed to safeguarding public health following reports of a Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) outbreak in China and other regions.

Director-General Jide Idris said this in a statement on Tuesday. The HMPV outbreak has overwhelmed hospitals in China, sparking global concern.

Videos circulating on social media depict overcrowded waiting rooms and strained healthcare systems, raising alarm in parts of Asia and beyond.

Idris said the NCDC was collaborating with the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to monitor global developments and take proactive measures to ensure Nigeria remains prepared.

Dispelling public concern, he said the World Health Organization (WHO) had not declared HMPV a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

