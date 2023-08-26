NCDC Monitoring New COVID-19 EG.5, BA.2.86 Variants Reported In 51 Countries

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has said it is monitoring the new subvariants (descendants) of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, named EG.5 and BA.2.86.

A statement from the NCDC on Saturday, stated that the EG.5 variant is a descendant of XBB.1.9.2 (itself a descendant of Omicron).

As of August 7, the EG.5 has been reported in fifty-one (51) countries including China, the United States of America, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Canada, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, France, Portugal, Spain etc.

According to the statement signed by the Director General of the NCDC, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, so far, only one case of EG.5 has been seen in Africa, it has not been identified in Nigeria.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified EG.5 as a ‘variant of interest’ (VOI) and conducted a risk assessment which found this new variant poses a low risk at the global level.

According to a statement from the NCDC, EG.5 has not been associated with any change in symptoms/clinical manifestation and has not produced an increase in severity of illness and/or hospitalisations or difference in death rates in reporting countries. EG.5 causes symptoms like those seen with other COVID-19 variants, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, and sore throat.

“The recently discovered/reported BA.2.86 is a descendent lineage of BA.2 (a sublineage of Omicron, also found in Nigeria in 2022). As of August 23, 2023, the BA.2.86 variant had been reported in a handful of countries – the United Kingdom, Israel, Denmark, South Africa, and the United States.

“It has been classified by the WHO as a “variant under monitoring” (VUM) because it has multiple genetic differences that make it substantially different its ancestor, BA.2 and from other currently circulating XBB-derived SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Since there are few cases identified so far, there is not enough information to make conclusive assessments of virulence, transmission, and severity.

“However, we do not expect it to be much different from other omicron descendants currently circulating,Although the ancestor, BA.2 has been previously found in Nigeria, no BA.2.86 variant has been identified in Nigeria.”

The NCDC’s COVID-19 Technical Working Group (COVID-19 TWG) is closely monitoring COVID-19 epidemiology – local, regional, continental, and global – including emerging variants, said Adetifa.-