NCDC MD Visits Manufacturing Company In Jos, Pledges Collaborations

The Managing Director of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC), Dr Cyril Yiltsen Tsenyil, has assured that the Commission will foster a close partnership with the private sector in boosting the economy of the region through industrialisation and manufacturing.

Dr Tsenyil gave the assurance when he paid a visit to Benybite Foods Nigeria Ltd in Jos, Plateau State, to see their operations and explore avenues for partnership.

During his visit to the company’s mill at Zarmaganda Jos, Dr Tsenyil was received by the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr Benjamin Ajibola Kayode-Ojo, who expressed delight at the visit of the NCDC MD.

Mr Kayode-Ojo, who is also the Chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) North Central Zone, congratulated the NCDC Managing Director on his appointment and said his members look forward to partnering with the Commission to advance industrialisation and manufacturing in the region.

He said his company is focused on food processing, which is one area that is most needed within the North Central region, known to be the food basket of the nation.

The industrialist expressed hope that, working with the NCDC, the challenges of the manufacturing sector in the region will be addressed so as to enhance value addition to various agricultural products.

In his remark, MD/CEO North Central Development Commission, Dr Cyril Tsenyi,l said he was delighted to be at the company as part of his consultation with the private sector towards ensuring that the Commission creates a good working relationship that will boost the manufacturing sector for the good of the people.

Dr Tsenyil, who was taken round the plant, said he was impressed by the multi-billion naira investment of the company, which is not only creating jobs, but adding value to the farm products.

The NCDC MD said the Commission will collaborate to ensure that it supports efforts to feed such processing industries with raw materials cultivated within the North Central Zone.

He informed his host that the NCDC recently held a policy review retreat in Lafia, where the importance of agriculture, food processing, marketing and manufacturing was emphasised as a major concern that requires attention since the region is an agricultural hub.

He assured Mr Kayode-Ojo that the Commission will work with MAN towards changing the narrative of ensuring that farm products are processed to add value, generate profit and also avoid waste.

Present at the visit were Sanusi Bashir Abuhuraira, Chief Investment Officer and Deputy Head of Operations, Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), North Central Zonal office, Jos and Alh Aliyu Musa, MD Gixakx Group of Companies, Jos.