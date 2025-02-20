NCDC: Ex-Nasarawa Speaker Hails Tinubu, NASS, Others

Share

The Immediate past Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has lauded President Bola Tinubu for signing the bill into law establishing North Central Development Commission (NCDC).

This, he said, the President has again demonstrated his leadership qualities and the concern he has for sustainable peace, unity and equitable development across the Country.

Balarabe Abdullahi, who is the Chairman, Governing Council, Federal Polytechnic, Damaturu, Yobe State gave the commendation while speaking with newsmen in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

He said the establishment of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC) would address the emerging challenges facing the people of the geopolitical zone.

