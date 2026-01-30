NCDC Engages Heads Of Security Agencies

The Management of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC) has commenced strategic engagements with heads of security agencies in Nasarawa State and the Zone as part of efforts to effectively implement the Commission’s mandate.

NCDC, led by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr Cyril Yiltsen Tsenyil, the engagement began with a visit to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nasarawa State Command.

At the Command, the NCDC management team was received by the State Commandant, Brah Samson Umoru.

Speaking during the visit, Dr Tsenyil said the delegation was at the NSCDC Command to appreciate the support already extended to the newly established Commission.

A statement made available to newsmen in Jos, the MD commended the Corps for its role in maintaining peace and security in Nasarawa State, noting that the progress recorded in the state is largely attributable to the dedication of security agencies, including the NSCDC.

The Managing Director disclosed that the core mandate of the NCDC is to drive massive development across the North Central region, which faces significant security challenges. He stressed that development cannot thrive without security, as peace remains a prerequisite for sustainable growth.

Dr Tsenyil highlighted key focus areas of the Commission, including mineral development and addressing mining-related insecurity, agriculture, the blue economy, infrastructure development, environmental and ecological challenges, tourism, and cultural promotion.

He emphasised that tourism and leisure activities cannot flourish without adequate security.

In his response, Commandant Brah Umoru described the visit as timely, noting that it strengthens collaboration and synergy between the NSCDC and the NCDC.

He assured the Commission of the Corps’ full support, stating that the NSCDC’s grassroots-oriented operations align with the Commission’s vision of developing critical infrastructure across the region.

The NCDC Management team also paid a courtesy visit to the Nasarawa State Police Command, where they were received by the Commissioner of Police, CP Shettima Jauro Mohammed, and members of the Command’s management team.

Dr Tsenyil explained that the visit was to familiarise the Commission with the Command and appreciate the existing synergy.

He commended the Commissioner of Police for his collaboration with the Nasarawa State Government in improving security, adding that the prevailing calm environment would enable the NCDC to effectively deliver on its mandate.

He further clarified that the NCDC was established to complement the efforts of state and local governments, not to compete with or take over their responsibilities. According to him, the Commission is focused on addressing critical development gaps necessary to unlock the vast potential of the North Central region.

In his remarks, CP Shettima Jauro Mohammed welcomed the NCDC Management team and assured them of the Nigeria Police Force’s readiness to collaborate and partner with the Commission. He advised the NCDC to integrate security considerations into its development plans to ensure sustainability.

The Management team also visited the Department of State Services (DSS), Nasarawa State Command, where they were received by the State Director, Usman Ibrahim Biu.

Dr Tsenyil expressed appreciation to the DSS for its proactive support, which he said has helped the NCDC to kick-start its operations seamlessly.

Responding, the State Director assured the Commission of the DSS’s continued cooperation, noting that the North Central region requires deliberate efforts to enhance peace, security, and development.

He added that the region is richly endowed with both natural and human resources that must be properly harnessed for the benefit of its people.