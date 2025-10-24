NCDC Debunks Fake Recruitment, Warns Public Against Fraudsters

The North Central Development Commission (NCDC) has dismissed reports circulating on social media and other platforms alleging that it has commenced a recruitment exercise, describing the claims as false and misleading.

In a press statement signed by its Executive Director, Corporate Services, James Uloko, the Commission stated categorically that it has not begun any form of employment process, and urged the general public to disregard such rumours.

According to Uloko, since the inauguration of the Commission’s Board and Management, the NCDC has been focused on developing its organisational framework, as well as assessing its human and material resource needs.

He disclosed that the Commission is currently engaging with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the Federal Character Commission, and other relevant government bodies to carry out a comprehensive needs assessment and secure necessary waivers and approvals before any recruitment can begin.

“It is only after these fundamental steps are completed that the Commission will formally commence the recruitment of its workforce”.

The Statement further noted that the Commission’s budget proposal is still awaiting final passage at the National Assembly, emphasising that this makes any talk of ongoing recruitment both premature and fraudulent.

The NCDC warned the public to beware of scammers who may attempt to extort money from unsuspecting individuals through fake employment offers or online portals.

“When the time comes for recruitment, it will be publicly announced and conducted in line with due process, transparency, and fairness, with appropriate engagement of stakeholders,” the statement added.

The Commission, however, reiterated its commitment to operating with integrity, accountability, and transparency, assuring that genuine recruitment information will only be shared through official NCDC communication channels.