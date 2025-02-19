NCDC: Balarabe Hails Tinubu, Nat’l Assembly

Share

The immediate past Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the bill establishing the North Central Development Commission (NCDC) into law.

This, he said the President has again demonstrated his leadership qualities and the concern he has for sustainable peace, unity and equitable development across the country.

Abdullahi, who is the Chairman, Governing Council, Federal Polytechnic, Damaturu, Yobe State gave the commendation while speaking with newsmen in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital on Wednesday.

He said that the establishment of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC) would address the emerging challenges facing the people of the geopolitical zone.

” First, I want to commend and appreciate His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the North Central Development Commission (NCDC) bill into law.

“This is a milestone achievement that would drive sustainable development in the North Central region, it is a great achievement of the present administration for the entire people of the geo-political zone that we will for ever remain grateful for President Tinubu”

“The commission if become operational, it will improve on the standard of living of our people and bring speedy development to our region and our people will be better for it” he said.

According to him, the commission apart from creating jobs for the people of North Central region, it would also boost the socio-economic activities.

“This is one of the many milestones of the present administration, this singular, no doubt has furthe demonstrated the leadership qualities and zeal of Mr President to ensure equitable development across the country and we from the zone will forever remain grateful for the gesture”

The former Speaker also lauded the untiring effort of the National Assembly in ensuring quick passage of the bill, just as he hailed Sen. Abba Moro (Benue South) and Reps Jeremiah Umaru (Akwanga/Nassarawa Eggon/Wamba) federal constituency for initiating and sponsoring the bill.

” I want to thank Sen. Abba Moroa of Benue State and Hon. J J Umaru, House of representatives member from Nasarawa State for sponsoring the bill.

” Their efforts deserves commendation, it will not go in vain and I pray God to bless them accordingly”

“I also want to appreciate all members of the National Assembly and other stakeholders in the country for their positive inputs towards the realization of the NCDC” he said.

Balarabe Abdullahi also appreciated Gov. Abdullahi Sule and other Governors and stakeholders of the North Central region for their efforts in ensuring that the bill became a reality.

“I also want to thank Gov. Abdullahi Sule, the Chairman, North Central Governor’s Forum for his efforts in bringing together his colleagues in unity and togetherness towards ensuring full support in realization of this great achievement” he said.

The former Speaker equally thanked the Senate for quick response and resolving the agitation on the issue of relocating the headquarters of NCDC particularly the Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada, Nasarawa West who championed the resolution.

“This agitation was no doubt, an ill wind which would have devastated the geopolitical zone” He added.

He called for support and collaboration for the success of the commission to achieve its mandates and objectives in the region rather than divided tendencies.

The former Speaker further called on the people of the region to continue to pray and support President Tinubu’s administration to succeed.

