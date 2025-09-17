NCDC Assures Due Share Of Projects

…promise to be fair in its operations.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC), Dr Cyril Yiltsen Tsenyil, has assured that the commission would be fair and give all the states their due share of projects in its operations.

He gave this assurance at a press conference on Wednesday in Lafia, Nasarawa State, stressing that the commission would not give in to the sentiment of religion, tribe and ethnicity but would carry all states and stakeholders along in executing the mandate of the commission.

The Managing Director disclosed that the 19-man board had embarked on a series of engagements, consultations and preparations for the take off of the commission since it was inaugurated on August 28, 2025, by the Minister of Regional Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh.

He promised that the board would do its best in ensuring that it fulfils the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Ahmed Bola Tinubu-led Federal government.

Giving highlight of the mandates of the commission, Tsenyil disclosed the objectives of the commission to include; conceive, plan and implement projects and programmes for the sustainable development of the North Central States of Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Plateau and the FCT in areas of transportation including roads, health, education, employment, agriculture, industrialization, housing and urban development, water supply, electricity and telecommunications

To prepare master plans and schemes designed to promote the physical development of the North Central States, as well as to identify factors inhibiting the development of the region

” The Act also mandates us to assess and report on any project being funded or carried out in the North Central States by mineral extracting and mining companies, oil and gas producing companies, and any other company, including non-governmental organisations and ensure that funds released for such projects are properly utilised. Also, we are allowed to tackle ecological and environmental problems that arise from the extraction and mining of solid minerals, exploration of oil minerals in the North Central States and advise the Federal Government and the member States on the preventive lines of action”

He commended Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state for his uncommon commitment, passion and patriotism shown for the success of the commission.

The NCDC MD particularly lauded the Nasarawa state governor for the donation of the office accommodation and the provision of a temporary office space at the state’s liaison office in Abuja for its operations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Only yesterday, he handed over to us the Headquarters of the NCDC, which was donated and furnished by the Stet Government. In addition, he had provided a temporary office space for us at the Nasarawa State liaison office in Abuja, where we use for our operations at the Federal Capital. These and more acts of benevolence have demonstrated that citing the headquarters of the NCDC in Lafia was indeed a worthwhile decision”

He appreciated the governors of the geo-political region and the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for their solidarity and commitment to ensuring that the commission takes off.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer disclosed that the board held its inaugural meeting shortly after the temporary office complex was handed over to it yesterday by Governor Abdullahi Sule.

Dr Tsenyil disclosed that the inaugural board meeting presided over by the Chairman, Bar. Cosmos Tenenge Akighir, as part of setting in motion plans, strategies, responsibilities and guidelines for our operations, arrived at some decisions which include the following: approved the setting up of 13 committees to handle various aspects of the operations of the Commission.

Other decisions include the adoption of the 2025 Budget estimates, which will enable us to access funds for our operations, and approval of a policy development retreat for Management and Board, which will be hosted in conjunction with a development partner, SPRING, to he held in October in Lafia

He hinted that the commission would come up with a strategic regional development plan to encapsulate the Board’s plan and to engage on State tours to meet with stakeholders across the North Central States and FCT, and governors of the North Central States in September, among others

He said that the commission would dwell essentially on fulfilling the Renewal Hope Agenda of the president Tinubu’s government taking cognisance of challenges and needs of the people of the North Central region such as physical infrastructure, roads and bridges, resettlement and rehabilitation, economic recovery, health, housing, water and energy, peace and security, education, environmental restoration, transportation, and agriculture, among others.

The NCDC Managing Director emphasised that in delivering the mandate, the commission would not be a competitor or duplicate projects being implemented by the Federal, State and Local Governments, but would focus on our projects that fill the existing development gaps in the region in such a way that creates integrated development for the prosperity of the people.