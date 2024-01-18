NCDC Activates Lassa Fever Response

In response to the rapidly increasing cases of Lassa fever in Nigeria, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has announced the activation of its national multisectoral Emergency Operations Centre for Lassa Fever.

According to a statement by the Agency signed by its Director General, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, the results of the risk assessment placed the country at ‘high risk’ of increased risk of Lassa fever transmission and impact due to the increased number of states reporting cases; high case fatality in confirmed cases; the low index of suspicion among health care workers; healthcare worker infections and deaths; and the continued attrition of essential healthcare.

The Agency has issued an alert letter to states to guide state-level preparedness, readiness, and response activities for Lassa fever.

Similarly, Ifedayo said members of the public have a collective responsibility to maintain personal and environmental hygiene as well as food hygiene in the fight against Lassa fever.

“We urgently urge the public and healthcare workers to remain vigilant. Early detection and immediate presentation at health facilities significantly increase survival chances.

“The NCDC remains dedicated to safeguarding the health of Nigerians and is actively working towards reducing the fatality rate to a single digit.”

In 2023, a rise in the number of cases was reported from week 49 and associated healthcare workers’ infection over a period of three weeks.

“This upsurge indicated an early peak into the high transmission season nationally, although, this is usually seen from January to May annually.

“However, cumulatively, Nigeria recorded 9,155 suspected cases, 1,270 confirmed cases and 227 deaths while case fatality rate (CFR) of 17.9 per cent were reported for 2023 across 28 states and 124 LGAs.

Adetifa said the zones of impact of Lassa fever have been increasing across the country with a risk of international exposure.

Situation report as of January 7, 2023, in comparison to January 7, 2024, the total confirmed cases: 29 to 53; fatalities reduced from eight to six; while case fatality rate (CFR) dipped from 27.6 per cent to 11.3 per cent by January, this year.

So far, reported cases were recorded in nine states spread across 27 local government areas.

“Affected states so far include Ondo (13), Edo (13), Bauchi (11), Benue (6), Taraba (6), and 1 each from Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, and Plateau States.

“Although, we have more confirmed than week 1 of 2023, the current CFR of 11.6 per cent is lower than that for the same reporting week of 2023 (CFR of 27.6 per cent).