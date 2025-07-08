NCC’s Digital Awareness Programme Earns Global Recognition

The Nigerian Communications Commission’s (NCC) flagship Digital Awareness Programme (DAP) has received global acclaim, clinching the prestigious 2025 World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Prize in Geneva, Switzerland.

The programme won in Category C3 Access to Information and Knowledge after garnering the highest number of votes in its category.

Confirming the award on Tuesday, the NCC’s Head of Public Affairs, Mrs. Nnenna Ukoha, said the recognition affirms the Commission’s efforts to promote inclusive digital access across Nigeria.

She disclosed that the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, received the award on behalf of the Commission at the WSIS Prizes Winners 2025 Ceremony.

“This recognition is more than a celebration of past efforts it is an encouragement to press forward. It affirms that investing in digital inclusion is investing in national development, and that Nigeria’s work is being seen and valued on the global stage,” Maida was quoted as saying.

Ukoha added that four other Nigerian projects were also celebrated for their nomination in the Champions Category, although they did not emerge as winners. These include the Women Techsters and the Advanced Digital Empowerment Programme for Tertiary Institutions (ADEPTI) under the Capacity Building category, the Telecom-Based Research Grant Initiative under Enabling Environment, and the Digital Learning Initiative under e-Learning.

The WSIS Prizes competition annually honours ICT projects that advance sustainable development and contribute to the global information society. It highlights diverse approaches to addressing global challenges through technology.

The World Summit on the Information Society is a United Nations initiative focused on building a people-centred, inclusive, and development-oriented information society. It provides a global platform for stakeholders to address key ICT issues in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).