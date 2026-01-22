NCCE Commences Review Of NCE Minimum Standards, Curriculum

The National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) has launched a comprehensive review of the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) curriculum and the 2020 NCE Minimum Standards, aiming to strengthen teacher preparation and align it with contemporary educational needs.

The exercise was formally inaugurated at the Nasarawa State College of Education, Akwanga, where NCCE Executive Secretary, Professor Paulinus Okwelle, said the initiative seeks to close existing gaps and reposition colleges of education to meet national priorities, global education developments, and the realities faced by teacher training institutions.

Okwelle explained that the review involves diverse stakeholders, including teacher trainers, policymakers, classroom practitioners, and development partners, ensuring a more relevant and impactful outcome.

A major focus of the revised curriculum will be the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other critical digital skills, preparing teachers for technology-driven classrooms. The updated Minimum Standards will incorporate AI literacy, ethical application of emerging technologies, data skills, and flexible digital teaching methods, enabling teachers to become effective facilitators of AI-supported learning.

“This approach will equip Nigerian teachers to function confidently in digitally enhanced learning environments and ensure that teacher education keeps pace with global best practices and national development goals,” Okwelle said.

He emphasized that the NCE remains the minimum qualification for teaching at the basic education level, underscoring the importance of producing academically sound, practical, and globally competitive teachers.

Okwelle also highlighted reforms such as the Dual-Mode policy, which allows colleges to award Bachelor’s Degrees in Education independently, enhancing access, enrolment, and institutional autonomy.

He commended Nasarawa State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, for his commitment to advancing teacher education and personally flagging off the review exercise.

Okwelle urged stakeholders to approach the process cooperatively, stressing that the outcome will improve teacher quality and learning outcomes for Nigerian children, ultimately safeguarding the nation’s educational future.