NCCC Partners Climate Action Africa To Tackle Nigeria’s Climate Crisis

The National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) and Climate Action Africa (CAA) have joined forces in a strategic partnership to address the pressing challenge of climate change in Nigeria. The partnership was solidified with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding at the NCCC office in Abuja. According to the bodies, the collaboration aims to unify efforts in addressing Nigeria’s vulnerability to the impacts of climate change, epitomizing a shared commitment to tackling this challenge, setting a precedent for proactive and impactful measures in the face of global climate challenges.

Representatives from both organisations were present at the signing, including Dr. Salisu Dahiru, Director General of NCCC; Grace Oluchi Mbah, Co-Founder and Executive Director of CAA; Michael Ivenso, Director of Energy, Transportation and Infrastructure at NCCC, and others. Underscoring the significance of the partnership, Dr. Salisu Dahiru stated: “Our collaboration with Climate Action Africa is a pivotal step towards building a climate-resilient Nigeria. Through joint efforts, we aim to promptly address vulnerabilities and work towards sustainable solutions for our nation.”

According to the 2021 Notre Dame Global Adaptation Index, Nigeria is ranked as the 53rd most vulnerable and 179th most ready country to adapt to climate change. The country faces significant challenges from extreme weather events such as droughts, floods, erosion, and rising sea levels. These risks particularly threaten sectors like agriculture, water resources, public health, and settlements. Grace Oluchi Mbah, Co- Founder and Executive Director of CAA, emphasized: “Nigeria’s vulnerability to climate change necessitates immediate and collective action.

Through this partnership, we aspire to harness the power of innovation, sustainable practices, policy dialogue, and community engagement to reshape Nigeria’s future and set a global example.” This collaboration precedes the highly anticipated Climate Action Africa Forum (CAAF24), scheduled to take place in Lagos, Nigeria, from June 17th to 19th, 2024. CAAF24 is a global event that will bring together stakeholders from across the world to encourage collaboration, catalyze actionable solutions, and urge governments, businesses, and individuals to invest in climate-smart initiatives.