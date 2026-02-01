NCC, World Wrapperman Call For Inclusive Access To Copyright

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has partnered with a committed Copyright Ambassador, Mr Adjarhor David Obaro, popularly known as World Wrapperman, to promote an all-inclusive copyright system that allows persons with cerebral palsy, the blind and others with special needs to access published works.

The advocacy took the form of a “Special Run and Walk” from Freedom Park, Lagos Island, to the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

“The event was organised to draw attention to the challenges faced by persons living with cerebral palsy and other print-disabled persons in accessing knowledge and information.

The Director-General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission, Dr John Asein, in a statement, said the Commission was pleased to identify with World Wrapperman as a committed Copyright Ambassador and to join him in the awareness run.

He noted that, for the Commission, the exercise is another reawakening to the need to provide for equal access to knowledge.

“Fortunately, the Copyright Act, 2022, in implementing Nigeria’s obligations under the Marrakesh Treaty, makes special provision not only for blind and visually impaired persons, but also for persons who are otherwise print-disabled.

“This broad category expressly accommodates individuals who, due to physical or neurological conditions, such as cerebral palsy, are unable to read or handle printed works in the conventional manner,” Dr Asein said.

The NCC DG also noted that the choice of Freedom Park as the starting point for this “Special Run and Walk” is deeply symbolic, stressing that the location, once a site of confinement, is now a national space of expression, creativity and liberation.

“Beginning this journey from Freedom Park, therefore, underscores our collective resolve to dismantle barriers, legal, social and structural,

that restrict access to knowledge and other opportunities for persons with disabilities,” he said.

“Today’s exercise aligns firmly with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which, among other things, seeks to unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s creative and knowledge sectors as engines of national growth and development.”

The NCC DG called on authors, book publishers, educators and all stakeholders in the book value chain “to embrace inclusive publishing practices and facilitate the use of the copyright system to benefit children with special needs, especially those with cerebral palsy,” stressing that, “we must, through inclusive policies, harness the talents and abilities of all persons for self-sustenance, independence and fulfilment.”

He thanked World Wrapperman, members of the Nigerian Association of the Blind and other participants for supporting the initiative, and urged Nigerians to uphold equity and fairness in the creative and knowledge sectors.

Speaking after the walk, World Wrapperman, who is known for running for different causes with a bundle of wrapper explained that his partnership with NCC dates back to 2019 when he ran from Lagos to Onitsha during the Commission’s 30th anniversary celebration.

“When the cerebral palsy awareness idea came up, I spoke with NCC, and they said they would support it because they already run programmes for the blind. That is why the blind community also joined today’s event,” he said.

He disclosed that the cerebral palsy awareness campaign began on January 1 and would last for 56 days, with January 31 chosen for NCC’s participation.

On his use of wrappers as part of his identity, he said he had been a cultural ambassador since 1985 and was determined to preserve Nigerian culture.

“I hold the world record for tying the longest wrapper at 37 yards. This year, I will break my own record by increasing it to 56 yards,” he added.

Also speaking, the Head of the Lagos Office of the Nigerian Copyright Commission, Mrs Lynda Alphaeus, said the run was organised to create awareness that persons living with cerebral palsy, the blind, the visually impaired and others with special needs are part of society and entitled to information.

She said copyright works should be produced in accessible formats such as Braille for the blind and audio formats for persons with cerebral palsy who may not be able to read printed texts.

“There should be no stigma. They are entitled to information and representation. We need an all-inclusive copyright society in Nigeria,” she said.

A cerebral palsy heroine, Kevwe, joined the exercise with her family and members of the blind community at the National Stadium. Flyers containing information on cerebral palsy awareness were distributed during the event.

Her father, Mr Fidelis Ogwa, commended the organisers and called for increased support for persons living with cerebral palsy.