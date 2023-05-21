New Telegraph

NCC: We’ve Received Over 20,000 Complaints Of Telecoms Fraud From Consumers

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has disclosed that it has received over 20,000 complaints from telecoms subscribers about how they have been defrauded by fraudsters through many online platforms. Making the disclosure in Ibadan, Oyo State capital on Friday while addressing traders at the Agodi Spare Parts Market, was the Head of Consumers Affairs Bureau of the Commission, Mr. Ayanbanji Ojo, who cautioned members of the public, particularly traders, against the fraudulent activities of loan ‘sharks’ in the country.

Addressing the traders during a telecom consumers’ sensitisation programme themed: “Shine Your Eyes No Fall Mugu,” Ojo said that the programme was intended to educate the people on the financial frauds going on in the telecom space, and that activities of the loan sharks have caused a lot of people pain with many traders vulnerable to several tricks.

While noting that no bank or telecoms officials will call or send messages asking any consumer to disclose his or her personal information like PIN or password, Ojo enjoined telecoms consumers to approach their service providers to resolve their complaints if anyone arises, by dialling toll-free 622.

