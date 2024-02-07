NCC: We’re Working To Protect Consumers’ Rights, Attracts More Foreign Investment

The Nigerian Communications Commission ( NCC) said it has intensified work to ensure that consumers’ rights were adequately protected, while also attracting more foreign investments.

This was said on Tuesday by the Commission’s Executive Vice Chairman, Dr Aminu Maida in Abuja, at a media parley with media practitioners.

Maida stated that the commission has several reforms already designed to build a strong and resilient telecommunications industry, that will be properly positioned to generate more revenue, while also ensuring that no stakeholder is shortchanged.

Maida said, “It is the total experience for the consumer. It is very key for our telecom consumers to be satisfied if we want the industry to grow. And all the other players in the industry want to make a return and investment.

” This is an industry which has thrived based on foreign investment and one of the mandates given to us by the honourable minister, which he also derived from the president and commander in chief is that we need to attract more foreign investment into the sector.

” There is no way we can do that if we are not satisfying the consumers because the consumers are the ones who pay for the services which means the licensees can make their returns and investments so we are going to be introducing some measures to help in this regard simply to improve the ease of doing business”.

According to him, the commission has also intensified efforts in advocacy to foster collaboration between all the stakeholders in the industry.

He added that collaboration will prepare the ground for the commission to enforce compliance with all extant rules and regulations in the industry.