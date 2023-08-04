NCC Warns Against Sale, Use Of Non-Type Approved Devices

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has warned traders and other stakeholders about the negative consequences of selling and purchasing phones and telecommunications gadgets that are not type approved by the Commission.

The certification of telecom devices used in the telecom sector is one of the mandates of the NCC as enshrined in the Nigerian Communications Act (2003) whose central objective is the “protection of the rights and interests of consumers”.

Non-type approved telecom devices are considered to be supplied to the Nigerian market from grey sources and are known to degrade quality of services in the network.

Deputy Director Consumer Affairs Bureau, Dr. Emilia Nwokoro, who spoke for the Executive Vice of the NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, at the 5th edition of Market Conversation, a telecom consumer outreach programme of NCC, which took place recently at the GSM Village in Abuja, said the event was part of the sensitization efforts of the Commission to address the issue.

She said there is a need to sensitise traders at the market about the implications of trading in substandard products as they may face the risk of arrest and prosecution when found selling non-type approved devices.

“The essence of coming here today is to enlighten the traders on the dangers of selling non type-approved devices. The NCC established procedures for certifying telecom products sellable and usable in Nigeria, and that explains the Commission’s efforts to raise awareness to ensure that substandard products are not circulated in any market in Nigeria,” she said.