NCC Unveils New Corporate Logo

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has formally presented its new corporate logo to journalists and media practitioners.

Speaking on the symbolism of the logo at a Copyright Seminar for Journalists organised by the Commission in collaboration with the

Art and Culture Writers Association of Nigeria (ACWAN) in Abuja on December 10, 2025, the Director of Public Affairs of the Commission,

Mrs Ijeoma Egbunike urged journalists and media professionals to note the change and desist from using any previous logo.

According to her, “the new logo features a circular green-and-red badge with 36 radiating red spikes representing the 36 States of the Federation. Together they form a hexagonal police star, symbolising the enforcement and police powers of the Commission.”

She explained that the six tallest spikes represent the six major categories of copyright works: literary, musical, artistic, audiovisual works, sound recordings and broadcasts, and also reflect the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria and the abundance of creativity across the country.

She further stated that the three flowing green-white-green blocks with the NCC initials embedded depict book spines, the flow of ideas and the dynamic character of the subject of copyright.

“The inner green circle stands for creativity and reinforces the Commission’s primary mandate of protecting creativity (also shown in the tagline), while the outer blue circle represents the all-round wealth that is generated by creative activities,” Mrs Egbunike said.