NCC Unveils Flexible Licensing Framework To Boost Digital Innovation

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has launched a ground – breaking licensing framework aimed at accelerating digital innovation, fostering emerging technologies, and enhancing connectivity across Nigeria’s digital landscape.

The new General Authorisation Framework (GAF), introduced by NCC’s Executive Vice Chairman, Dr. Aminu Maida, at a recent stakeholders’ forum, marks a shift from rigid licensing models to a more adaptive regulatory approach.

The framework is designed to accommodate new and evolving services not currently covered under existing licensing categories.

“This reform introduces a flexible and responsive licensing model, structured to embrace innovative services that fall outside traditional regulatory boundaries,” Maida stated.

The framework incorporates three core instruments to encourage innovation while ensuring consumer protection and risk management.

According to Maida, it provides a testing ground for innovators, from startups to established firms, to validate feasibility, assess risks, and refine solutions before fullscale deployment.

“Our goal is to strike a balance between fostering cutting-edge advancements and safeguarding public interest,” he added.

Maida emphasised that the success of the framework hinges on active participation from stakeholders, including telecom operators, service providers, infrastructure firms, startups, academia, and civil society.

He urged industry players to contribute through feedback, partnerships, and co-creation initiatives. NCC’s Director of Licensing and Authorisation, Mr. Usman Mamman, highlighted that the rapid evolution of digital technologies has exposed gaps in Nigeria’s existing licensing structure.

Emerging innovations, he noted, often do not fit conventional regulatory classifications. “Recognising this shift, the Commission undertook a comprehensive review, leading to the development of the General Authorisation Framework, a forward-looking model that promotes innovation while maintaining regulatory oversight and market integrity,” Mamman explained.

The framework was developed after extensive research, internal evaluations, and benchmarking against global best practices.

The NCC assessed numerous service applications and pilot proposals that fell outside current licensing categories, identifying a critical need for a more adaptable regulatory pathway.

Mamman also noted that the framework aligned with Nigeria’s broader digital economy objectives, including the **Nigeria Data Protection Act (2023), the National Broadband Plan, and the Nigerian Communications Act (2003).

The NCC plans to engage further with industry stakeholders to refine the framework before full implementation, ensuring it effectively supports Nigeria’s digital transformation while maintaining a secure and competitive market. This initiative underscores the Commission’s commitment to positioning Nigeria as a leader in Africa’s digital revolution.