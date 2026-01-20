NCC Unveils 2026–2030 Spectrum Roadmap, Promises Transparency Roadmap

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday said the National Spectrum Roadmap 2026–2030 will drive Nigeria’s digital future through transparency and predictable spectrum regulation.

The Executive Vice Chairman, Dr Aminu Maida, disclosed this yesterday at a spectrum roadmap stakeholders’ consultation forum in Abuja. Maida said the initiative includes the Spectrum Roadmap 2026–2030 and guidelines for opening the lower 6GHz and 60GHz licence-exempt bands. Represented by the Head of Spectrum Administration, Atiku Lawal, he said the measures aim to improve quality of service nationwide.

Maida said: “Our national ambitions are growing. We want faster speeds, wider coverage, better service quality, stronger innovation and greater inclusion.

“This roadmap creates a transparent, predictable regulatory environment supporting investment, encouraging innovation, expanding access and improving service quality for all Nigerians.”

He said the lower 6GHz and 60GHz guidelines would unlock new capacity for high-speed, affordable and reliable connectivity.