NCC Unveils 2025 Strategic Agenda For Telecoms Industry Growth

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, has outlined the Commission’s strategic focus for 2025.

Speaking during a during a virtual stakeholders’ forum recently, Maida emphasised the NCC’s commitment to transparency and improving service delivery, reinforcing the Commission’s role as a catalyst for industry growth.

He announced the introduction of coverage maps generated from crowd-sourced data, a move designed to empower consumers with reliable information on the performance of mobile network operators in their localities.

This initiative, according to him, is expected to drive competition and enhance user experience across the country. Maida also highlighted the NCC’s continued efforts in consumer protection, fraud prevention, and fostering a level playground for operators.

These priorities are integral to the Commission’s broader strategy of ensuring a resilient and sustainable tele – communications ecosystem in Nigeria,” he said.

The forum attracted a diverse array of industry stakeholders, who engaged with the NCC’s forward-looking agenda, reaffirming the Commission’s dedication to driving innovation and ensuring regulatory excellence in the telecommunications landscape.

As the industry anticipates the rollout of these initiatives, the NCC’s strategic direction for 2025 underscored its commitment to advancing Nigeria’s digital transformation and strengthening its position as a leader in the African telecommunications sector.

