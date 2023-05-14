NCC To UI Students: How To Avoid Data Depletion On Mobile Devices

Following the intensive enlightenment given them on how to avoid undue exhaustion/depletion of their data on the Internet services, the Chairman, Board of Commissioners of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Adeolu Akande, has charged students of the University of Ibadan to help propagate to the teeming telecom subscribers the causes and tips on how to avoid it, in order for them to enjoy their rights and obligations as consumers.

The NCC boss gave the charge in Ibadan at the weekend during the ‘Telecoms Campus Conversation’ programme organised to douse tension on persistent complaints of data depletion by many telecoms subscribers in Nigeria. It was themed: “Data Depletion Issue: Tips on data usage for better quality of experience”, held at the Faculty of Science, University of Ibadan, Nigeria.

In his lecture delivered on behalf of the Chairman, with the Zonal Controller, Ibadan, Mr. Ekinsola Disu, in attendance, the Head, Consumer Affairs, Ayanbanji Ojo, explained that many telecoms consumers most often have their data depleted before its expiration date and prevented from accessing online contents because they are unaware of many causes which should be avoided on their mobile devices.