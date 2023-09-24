NCC To Technologists: Ensure Human Rights Protection In Deployment Of AI

The Nigerian Communications Commission ( NCC) has urged Technologists and other communications experts to ensure robust human rights protection in the deployment of Artificial Intelligence ( AI).

This was disclosed recently at the 11th edition of the Digital Africa Conference and Exhibition, with the theme, “Artificial Intelligence and Africa,”.

NCC’s Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta who addressed participants, noted that AI has remained an important aspect of the technological evolution.

Danbatta disclosed that NCC has been making a commitment to the development and deployment of AI, stating that efforts were underway to establish an AI development centre in Nigeria.

Danbatta said, “Ethical considerations must underpin our approach to AI. As we deploy AI systems, we must ensure transparency, accountability, and fairness. We must guard against biases, protect privacy and data security, and uphold human rights. AI should be a force for good, promoting inclusivity and leaving no one behind.

” Collaboration and partnerships are also crucial in unlocking the potential of AI in Africa. We must foster collaboration among governments, regulatory bodies, academia, the private sector, and civil society. By working together, we can share knowledge, pool resources together, and leverage expertise to drive innovation and create an enabling environment for AI adoption.

” The Nigerian Communications Commission is fully committed to supporting the development and deployment of AI technologies in Nigeria and across the continent.

“We are working to create an enabling regulatory framework that promotes innovation while safeguarding the interests of consumers and citizens.

“We are also collaborating with stakeholders to establish AI research and development centres, incubation hubs, and startup ecosystems to nurture homegrown AI talent “, he added.