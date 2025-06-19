NCC To Scale Up Prosecution Of Telecom Infrastructure Vandals

Share

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced plans to intensify the monitoring and prosecution of individuals involved in the vandalism of telecommunications infrastructure across the country.

Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Aminu Maida, disclosed this during a media parley with Information Technology and Communications correspondents in Abuja on Thursday. He was represented by the NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Nnenna Ukoha.

Maida noted that the Commission is empowered by the Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) Act to collaborate with security agencies and prosecute offenders.

He explained that the CNII framework authorizes the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to coordinate protective legal actions aimed at safeguarding critical national assets, including telecom infrastructure.

To strengthen this mandate, Maida said the NCC is partnering with agencies such as the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other stakeholders to ensure enhanced protection of telecom assets across the country.

“We recognize the importance of collaboration and information sharing between the NCC and relevant stakeholders to address persistent challenges in the telecom sector,” he said.

“We are working closely with security agencies like the NSCDC to prosecute offenders. This is where the Critical National Infrastructure framework comes into play.”

Maida also revealed that the Commission is implementing new measures to mitigate the impact of fibre cuts and improve the resilience of telecom infrastructure nationwide.

“The NCC is ensuring that installations are carried out securely and in accordance with international standards,” he added. “We’ve identified key stakeholders that are vital to the successful implementation of the CNII framework within the telecom industry.”

