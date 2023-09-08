The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has stated that it will penalise telemarketers who get unauthorised access to telecom subscribers’ phone numbers for use in their businesses.

This was as the NCC described as untrue the news making rounds that the telemarketers get their customers’ phone numbers from the commission.

In a statement titled “Unauthorised Use of Telecom Subscribers’ Phone Numbers and Other Personal Information by Telemarketers,” and signed by Prof. Umar Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC said except where prohibited by law, no service provider or telemarketer is permitted to invade, harvest, or use subscriber data without the express consent of the consumer.

It added that the commission fully complies with the principles and regulations governing the protection of privacy for consumers of telecommunications services.

READ ALSO:

The statement reads, “The protection of the data of telecom subscribers by the Commission is guaranteed in Section 35 (1) of the Consumer Code of Practice Regulations, 2007; Section 9 (1) of the Nigerian Communications (Registration of Communications Subscribers) Regulations,2022; and Section 4.2 (a) & (b) of the NCC’s Internet Code of Practice.

“Therefore, any telemarketer involved in harvesting telecom subscribers’ phone numbers and other personal details through dishonest means and using such for commercial purposes without regulatory approval is hereby strongly warned to desist from his illegal act, as anyone found guilty shall be arrested and prosecuted in keeping with the law.”

The NCC advised telecom consumers to activate the Do-Not-Disturb short code introduced by it to manage their subscription to Value Added Services with the option to stop unsolicited text messages and other telemarketing offers.

“This can be done by sending STOP to 2442 Short Code for FULL DND. Telecom consumers, who observe such illegal activities by telemarketers, are also encouraged to report such cases to the commission by calling the NCC Toll-Free Number 622 for necessary enforcement actions,” it added.