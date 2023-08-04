NCC To Implement Clean Energy Policy For Telecoms Sector

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has received plans to introduce policies that will encourage telecoms operators to adopt clean and sustainable energy sources, to level of environmental conditions caused by generator and use of fossil fuels.

The NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta, disclosed this during a discussion with academia, industry and other stakeholders on research on alternative energy in Lagos yesterday.

With the theme “Refocusing Academic Research towards Alternative Clean Energy: Panacea to Paucity of Energy in the Telecoms Sector,” the NCC charged the universities to strengthen their research ability on renewable energy.

Danbatta, who was represented by the Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, NCC, Ubale Maska, said the policy would serve as a framework for telecoms service providers to contribute to a greener future.

“We believe that this policy will not only benefit the environment but also drive innovation and create new business opportunities within the industry. “However, achieving our objectives requires collaboration and partnership with the academia and other stakeholders,“ he said.

According to Danbatta, the academia plays a crucial role in advancing research and innovation that can transform industries. He noted that the academia’s expertise, knowledge and insights would guide in developing feasible alternative sources of clean energy that the telecommunications industry could leverage for a sustainable energy supply.

Danbatta said the Commission’s main goals were aimed at refocusing the future academic research towards feasible alternative sources of clean energy that could be harnessed by the telecom industry. According to him, it is es-