NCC To Host Digital Economy Awareness, Sensitization Fora

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is set to host the inaugural Digital Awareness and Sensitization Fora, aimed at strengthening policy and fostering innovation for a digital future.

According to Nnenna Ukoha, Head of Public Affairs at NCC, the fora are designed to create a conducive environment for building infrastructure for innovation and inclusion, while bridging the gap between policy and infrastructure to drive national development.

The maiden edition, themed “Leaving No One Behind: Digital Assets, Equity, and Empowerment”, is scheduled for November 13, 2025, and will bring together industry experts, policymakers, and community stakeholders to explore practical solutions for bridging Nigeria’s digital divide. The sessions will focus on designing inclusive digital policies, promoting accessible infrastructure deployment, developing adaptive digital literacy programs, and advocating for affordable and inclusive digital services.

Ukoha highlighted Africa’s youthful population, noting that 60 percent of the continent’s population is under 25, with Nigeria contributing significantly to this figure. The NCC aims to harness the untapped potential of this demographic while ensuring that all segments of society are included in the digital economy.

The sensitization forum will also emphasize the safety of over 140 million internet users in Nigeria and highlight the importance of inclusive participation in the digital economy. Participants will include regulatory bodies, academia, private sector players, and development partners. Key collaborators for the event include the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), National Orientation Agency (NOA), National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), Association of Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ATCON), FintechNGR, KOICA, Terra Industries, Association of Nigerian Inventors (ANI), SEB, NUC, JONAWAD, Imose Technologies, and NBTE.

The event will feature panel discussions, exhibitions by innovators, fintech organizations, and students, providing a platform to showcase innovations that reflect the creativity and potential of Nigeria’s digital ecosystem. For broader reach, the forum will be livestreamed ensuring nationwide access and participation.