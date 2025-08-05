NCC, Telecom Giants To Tackle Infrastructure Security

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), IHS Towers, Digital Realty, and 9mobile are among major players set to lead discussions at the inaugural CNII & Telecom Sustainability Conference 2025.

The event is jointly organised by the Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA) and the Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON).

Scheduled for August 7, 2025, in Lagos, the conference will host the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, alongside representatives from the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Peace Corps of Nigeria. Discussions will focus on infrastructure protection and the implementation of the Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) Presidential Order.

With the theme, “Telecoms Industry Sustainability and the CNII Act – Way Forward,” the conference will highlight IHS Towers’ insights on Nigeria’s infrastructure landscape. A key panel session will evaluate stakeholder responsibilities in executing the CNII Act.

Keynote addresses will be delivered by the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, and the President of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Engr. Gbenga Adebayo.

The CNII Order, issued in 2024 as an extension of the Cybercrimes Act (2015), aims to designate and protect critical national assets, including telecom infrastructure, financial systems, and power grids.

Stakeholders will deliberate on implementation strategies, regulatory compliance, national security coordination, public sensitisation, and pathways to sustain growth in the telecom sector.

NITRA’s General Secretary, Mr. Chidiebere Nwankwo, said the event would provide a vital platform to assess progress, strengthen collaborations, and align on practical steps to achieve the objectives of the CNII framework.