NCC Tasks Abuja Printers, Booksellers, Others On Copyright Act Compliance

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has urged printers, booksellers, and other copyright-related business operators in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to comply fully with the provisions of the Copyright Act and regulations guiding their operations.

Head of Operations at the Commission, Mr. Femi Ajala, made the call while addressing journalists after an inspection, sensitisation, and compliance exercise carried out across Abuja.

He said the initiative was aimed at enlightening stakeholders in preparation for a nationwide copyright enforcement campaign.

Ajala noted that the inspection, which covered printing presses, bookshops, and related outlets, revealed widespread non-compliance with the law. He disclosed that many printing outfits failed to keep registers of their works, as required under Section 48 of the Copyright Act.

He warned that the Commission would now focus on enforcement, stressing that penalties for infringement would be strictly applied.

“The least penalty now is one hundred thousand naira per copy of infringing works found in your possession when the Copyright Commission catches you,” Ajala said.

He clarified that the NCC was not out to shut down businesses but to ensure compliance.

“We are not asking anyone to go out of business. What we are saying is: operate within the tenets and principles guiding your trade so your business can flourish,” he added.

Ajala also raised concern about the rising trend of online piracy, describing the economic losses as “unquantifiable” and running into billions of dollars.

“Online piracy cuts across all genres — books, music, films, and art. The losses are massive,” he said.

He called on the public, business owners, and potential offenders to desist from illegal reproduction or sale of copyrighted materials, warning that the Commission would intensify its enforcement drive.

During the sensitisation exercise at the Commerce Market in Area 1, Abuja, the Chairman of the Printers Association of Nigeria (PAN) in the market, Mr. Ruben Omenefu, commended the NCC for the initiative.

Omenefu noted that many printers were unaware of key provisions of the Copyright Act and appealed to the Commission to hold a formal training session for members. Both parties agreed to schedule a capacity-building workshop soon.

Over 20 bookshops, printing presses, and roadside art vendors were visited during the exercise, which the NCC described as part of its sustained campaign to promote respect for creativity and intellectual property rights across Nigeria.