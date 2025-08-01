NCC Shuts Down Piracy Website

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), in collaboration with the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA), has secured the suspension of MovieBox.ng, a website notorious for streaming pirated movies, music, and live sports. Director-General John Asein confirmed the suspension took effect on July 20.

He said the action followed the commission’s renewed campaign against online piracy and had been widely welcomed by copyright holders in the film, music, and broadcast industries. Asein described the site’s operations as part of a coordinated attempt to sustain piracy using clone and fallback domains.

“They use multiple mirror domains to access and promote pirated content, with domain histories linked to known piracy operations,” he said.

He commended NiRA for its swift response and urged other internet stakeholders, including service providers and intermediaries, to respond promptly to takedown requests as required by the Copyright Act, 2022.