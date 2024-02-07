NCC Sets To Deactivate Unlinked SIM Cards By February Ending

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Aminu Maida has said the National Identity Numbers (NIN)-unlinked SIM cards will be deactivated by the end of February.

Maida who spoke on Tuesday with newsmen in Abuja said, “By the end of this month, SIMs without NIN will no longer work.”

New Telegraph recalls that in December 2020, the Federal Government directed telecom providers to stop accepting calls from unregistered and unlinked NINs, which marked the start of mandatory linking.

It was anticipated that the policy would aid law enforcement in combating terrorists and bandits who regularly kidnap and murder innocent people.

Many phone lines are still unlinked even after deadlines were extended. As terrorist attacks against Nigerians have persisted for the past three years, it is unclear how much the SIM-NIN relationship has contributed to the fight against insecurity.

He also added “Pre-registered or illegally registered SIM has been a challenge for a long time. In 2021, there was a policy to link NIN with SIMs thinking that such will take care of the problem but people in the value chain lashed out on loopholes.”

He added that the commission will hold telecom service providers accountable for service delivery to customers.

“You are going to see a change in the way we make decisions; we are going to be very data-driven. All our decisions are going to be backed up by data as much as possible. We want to reduce subjectiveness and make the right decisions that will improve the industry.

“We intend to hold our licensees accountable for all services. After all, the consumers pay for the services and they expect the service to be at a certain level or point so we will be holding our licensees accountable to ensure they deliver on their obligations to their licenses.

“We need to put smiles back on the faces of consumers. NCC is clear on this; we need to protect the interest of consumers. They remain number one because that is where you extract values from.

“Yet, the interest of licensed operators will also be protected while we put eyes on their activities to see the level of compliance,” he noted.

He clarified that the panel would prioritise the interests of the public, the government, licence holders, and businesses.

“The commission also will be driven by the recognition that we have primarily three critical stakeholders in the industry. These are the consumers of telecom services, the industry and the licensees.

“The topmost are the internet service providers (ISPs), submarine-landed cable companies, and all of the licensees of the commission and last but not least, the government,” he reiterated.