NCC Seeks Stakeholders’ Inputs On National Telecoms Policy Review

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has called on interested industry stakeholders to make written submissions to the Commission on the ongoing review of the National Telecommunications Policy (NTP) 2000, whose consultation paper has been published on the Commission’s website.

In a statement yesterday, the Commission said it had set Friday, March 20, 2026, as the deadline for all submissions from stakeholders to be addressed to the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the Commission or sent to the dedicated email.

The consultation process, which is in exercise of the Commission’s functions under the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA), 2003 and upon the activation of the provisions of Section 24 (1) of the Act on conducting consultative processes for the review of policies, is the first step in the public consultation process to guide the review of the subsisting NTP 2000.

The review of the NTP follows the inauguration of a Ministerial Steering Committee (MSC) and a Ministerial Technical Committee (MTC) by the Hon. Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, to commence the process of reviewing the NTP 2000.

Section 24 (1) of the NCA, 2003 states that “prior to the formulation or review of the general policy for the Nigerian communications sector, the Minister shall cause the Commission on his behalf to first carry out a public consultative process on the proposed policy formulation or modification.”

“The policy review will also align with the Hon. Minister’s Strategic Blueprint- Accelerating Our Collective Prosperity through Technical Efficiency, which states that the Ministry will drive the review of the Telecoms Policy to account for core issues such as spectrum management, universal access, broadband penetration, net neutrality and quality of service (QoS).