NCC Rolls Out New Licensing Framework For Application-2-Person (A2P) Services

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has rolled out a new Licensing Framework for Application-to-Person (A2P) services.

These services, according to the commission, are to enhance the standard and transparency in the telecommunications sector in the country.

The NCC Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, announced this in a statement.

He said the framework was developed under the provisions of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) of 2003.

The statement reads: “The Nigerian Communications Commission in the exercise of the powers conferred on it by the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA), 2003 hereby notifies all its stakeholders that the Application-To-Person (A2P) Framework has been published on the website of the Commission and can be accessed at www.ncc.gov.ng.

“There shall also be a Stakeholders Forum in respect of the Framework, which will hold virtually on December 20th, 2024.

“The Nigerian Communications Commission remains committed to ensuring compliance with the provisions of the Nigerian Communications Act.

“All interested stakeholders should submit comments and contributions on the exposed A2P Framework on or before Thursday, December 19th 2024.

“All comments and contributions should be emailed to: aadaba@ncc.gov.ng copying msyusuf@ncc.gov.ng.”

