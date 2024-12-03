NCC Rolls Out New Licensing Framework For Application-2- Person (A2P) Services

Share

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has rolled out a new Licensing Framework for Application-to-Person (A2P) services.

The services are to enhance the standard and transparency in the telecommunications sector in the country. The NCC Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, announced this in a statement.

He said the framework were developed under the provisions of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) of 2003. The statement reads:

“The Nigerian Communications Commission in exercise of the powers conferred on it by the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA), 2003 hereby notifies all its stakeholders that the Application-To-Person (A2P) Framework has been published on the website of the Commission and can be accessed at www.ncc.gov. ng.

Share

Please follow and like us: