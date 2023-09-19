NCC Reveals Number Of 5G Network Subscribers

The Executive Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta has given an update on the number of subscribers for the Fifth Generation network (5G).

According to Danbatta, Nigeria’s Fifth Generation network subscription has hit half a million, adding that the broadband penetration also rose to 47.01 per cent as of July 2023.

The NCC Chairman made this revelation while speaking at an event in Kano State, noting that the telecoms industry recorded remarkable milestones since 2015.

It would be recalled that Danbatta in July 2023 posited that 5G subscriptions had grown to over 60,000 subscriptions in the country.

Speaking further, he added that the country was aiming to achieve 50 per cent broadband penetration by the end of 2023, and 70 per cent broadband penetration by the end of 2025.

On the 5G subscription he said, “Also, from 8 per cent contribution to the Gross Domestic Product in 2015, the telecommunications sector now contributes 16 per cent quarterly to the Nigerian economy as of the second quarter of 2023.

“Besides, following the authorisation of more telecommunications companies to operate in Nigeria’s telecoms sector, the investment profile has increased tremendously from $38bn in 2015 to $75bn currently and this keeps growing daily.

From the sales of 5G C-Band Spectrum, the NCC has generated over $847.8m for the Federal Government.”

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani on his part said Nigeria was seeking partnerships to boost telecommunication connectivity in unserved and underserved communities.

According to the minister, connectivity was a catalyst for progress, and the country needed partnerships to close its digital divide.