NCC Restores Regulatory Services to Globacom

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has restored regulatory services to one of its licensees, Globacom Limited, after it successfully cleared its outstanding debt obligations to the Commission for unpaid Spectrum Fees, Numbering Fees and Annual Operating Levy (AOL).

The Commission said it had also stepped down planned enforcement action against Globacom over its breach of extant regulations by failing to pay its debts despite several demand notices.

In a statement signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, on Thursday, the Commission stated that it had temporarily withdrawn the suspension of regulatory services to Globacom in a letter dated May 22, 2023, titled “Re: Continuous Breach of Commission’s Laws and Regulations.”

“The suspension of regulatory services to Globacom was automatically reinstated after it failed to meet the conditions for the earlier withdrawal,” the statement read. An online platform had reported that the company paid N154 billion out of about N200 billion owed the government.