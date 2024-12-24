NCC Renews MTN’s NTEL Spectrum Lease Agreement

Share

The spectrum lease agreement between MTN Nigeria Communications PLC (MTN Nigeria) and Natcom Development and Investment Limited (NTEL) has been renewed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to provide telecom services in all states across the country.

The agreement covers the lease of NTEL’s 5MHz frequency division duplex (FDD) in the 900MHz spectrum band and 10MHz FDD in the 1800MHz spectrum band, which spans 19 states.

According to an update on the Nigeria Stock Exchange on Tuesday, MTN, with 80.38 million subscribers, noted that the renewal is for another two years, effective 1 May 2025.

As of January 1, 2025, the operator will be able to roll out services across the country as the regulator approved a one-year lease expansion of the spectrums, covering the remaining 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Commenting on the agreement renewal, MTNN Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola, said the spectrum will enhance MTN’s 3G and 4G network.

He said: “We are pleased with the renewal of the spectrum lease agreement with NTEL, which now includes coverage for all states, including the FCT.

“The lease enables us to enhance our 3G and 4G user experience as we improve coverage and capacity by utilising the spectrums. This positions us to capitalise on the growing demand for data and improve the delivery of services to our customers.”

In May 2023, MTNN announced that the NCC had approved a spectrum lease transaction between it and NTEL for two years at a cost of N4.25 billion.

At the time, Toriola noted that the deal would help the telco in delivering its Ambition 2025 strategy.

“The access to NTEL’s 900MHz and 1800MHz spectrums broadens our spectrum holdings and improves our 3G and 4G user experience as coverage and capacity will be enhanced by utilising these spectrums,” the CEO stated.

Share

Please follow and like us: