NCC Receives Nira.ng Digital Trust & Anti-Piracy Champion Award 2025

For its leadership in combating online piracy, strengthening digital trust, and promoting responsible use of the .ng domain space, the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has been honoured with the .NG Digital Trust & Anti-Piracy Champion Award 2025 by the Nigerian Internet Registration Association (NiRA).

The Award presentation was one of the highlights of the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA) 20th anniversary celebration held on Tuesday, December 2, at Queens Park Event Centre Victoria Island, Lagos.

The grand celebration, which featured the 8th edition of the .ng Awards, and held under the theme “20 Years, One Identity: Powering Nigeria with .ng,” highlighted NiRA’s remarkable journey in managing and promoting Nigeria’s country code top-level domain. Receiving the Award, the DirectorGeneral of NCC, Dr. John Asein, expressed profound appreciation to NiRA for the recognition.

He reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to advancing a safer and more trustworthy online environment for Nigeria’s creative and digital economy.

According to Dr. Asein: “This recognition strengthens our resolve to protect Ni- geria’s digital space and ensure that the .ng domain remains a trusted home for creativity, innovation, and fair reward. Working with NiRA, we will continue to fight online piracy and rebuild confidence in our digital ecosystem for the growth of Nigeria’s cre- ative economy.”

The DG noted that the Commission will continue to deepen DNS-level interventions, strengthen compliance by digital intermediaries, and promote responsible digital citi- zenship in line with global best practices. He added that the renewed collaboration with NiRA will further help protect rightsholders, curb harmful online practices, and support lawful digital entrepreneurship across the country.

The NCC reiterated that rebuilding trust and confidence in the .ng domain remains central to Nigeria’s digital transforma- tion agenda and critical to the sustainable growth of the nation’s vibrant creative sec- tor. A major highlight of the anniversary was the unveiling of the “NiRA at 20” documentary book, which chronicles the evolution, challenges and achievements that have shaped the .ng domain into a nationally trusted digital asset.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) was honoured recently with Outstanding Institutional Recognition Award at the 8th International Convention on Art and Development (CONADEV 2025), organized by the Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA). The awards ceremony which took place at the elegant Wings Office Complex, Oando Hall, Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Friday, November 28, was the grand finale of the three-day convention. The CONADEV Awards celebrated individuals and institutions whose contributions continue to drive growth and innovation within the Nigerian art community.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Outstanding Young Artist of the Year Award to Master Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke, a 15-year-old autistic Nigerian artist based in Canada. Kanyeyachukwu, a Guinness World Record holder, gained global recognition for creating the world’s largest art canvas measuring 12,303.87 square meters larger than a standard football field.

Other award recipients included: Meritorious Service Award: Dr. Kolade Oshinowo; Legacy Art Award: Otunba Engr. Yemisi Shyllon; Distinguished Artist of the Year: Mr. John Amanam; Distinguished Artist Patron Award: Hon. Henry Nwawuba; Outstanding Institutional Recognition Award: Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) The award presented to the NCC recognized the Commission’s contributions to the creative ecosystem. The Director, Lagos Office, received the award on behalf of the Director General, Dr. John Asein, who was unavoidably absent. She was accompanied by Mrs. Lilian Nwachukwu (Assistant Director, PAD) and Mrs. Chioma Ekechukwu (Assistant Director, Legal).