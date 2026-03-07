NCC Re-Arrests, Arraigns Suspected Book Pirates In Owerri

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has re-arrested and arraigned two suspected book pirates in Owerri, Imo State, following their failure to appear before the Federal High Court despite having been duly served with court processes in 2024.

According to NCC, the suspects, Mr Martins Ikechukwu Nwokorie and Mr Ikenna Nwosu, were apprehended following intensified surveillance and intelligence-led enforcement operations conducted by the Commission on 22 and 24 February 2026.

“Acting on credible information, NCC operatives successfully tracked and re-arrested the suspects on 25 and 26 February 2026 in Owerri.

“The defendants were subsequently arraigned before the Federal High Court, Owerri, presided over by Honourable Justice Wigwe-Oreh Chituru Joy, on 3 March 2026 in Charge No. FHC/OW/45C/2025. Alubo Inalegwu, Esq., appeared for the Nigerian Copyright Commission as prosecutor, while G. O. Anyalemechi, Esq. and S. D. Ndukwe, Esq. appeared for the first and second defendants respectively,” the Commission stated.

“After taking the pleas of the defendants, the Court admitted them to bail subject to conditions, including the provision of sureties and the execution of a bail bond in the sum of Three Million Naira (₦3,000,000.00).

“Pending the fulfilment of the bail conditions, the Court ordered that the defendants be remanded at the Correctional Centre along Okigwe Road, Owerri, Imo State.”

Commenting on the development, the Director-General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission, Dr. John O. Asein, reaffirmed the Commission’s firm stance against piracy.

“Piracy undermines creativity and deprives authors and publishers of the rewards of their intellectual labour. The Commission will continue to track down offenders and ensure that those who violate copyright law are brought to justice.”

Dr Asein reiterated that the NCC maintains a zero-tolerance policy against copyright piracy and will continue to deploy intelligence-led enforcement operations and diligent prosecution to protect creators and safeguard Nigeria’s creative and knowledge industries.

The Commission also urged stakeholders in the book value chain, including authors, publishers, booksellers and educational institutions, to support ongoing anti-piracy efforts by ensuring compliance with copyright law, exercising due diligence in their dealings, and reporting suspected infringing activities to the Commission.