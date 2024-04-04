NCC Public Affairs Director, Muoka, Wins NIPR Award

The Director of Public Affairs of the Nigerian Communications Commission, (NCC), Dr. Reuben Muoka, has been honoured with the prestigious NIPR ‘Distinguished Spokesperson in Technology Award.” The NIPR National Spokesperson Summit is a pivotal platform for fostering dialogue, innovation, and collaboration towards advancing the practice of public relations in Nigeria and beyond.

The Award Organised by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) with the theme: “Change Narratives, Change Society”, the NIPR, the body at its 2024 annual National Spokesperson Summit, honoured journalists and Public Relations personalities, who have distinguished themselves as spokespersons in their various professional endeavors.

In 2021, Muoka was appointed to head the Special Duties Department, which superintends the International Relations Unit; Emergency Communication Centres Unit; the Public Private Partnership Unit; and the Security Services Unit of the Commission. He was later promoted to Director of the Department before his current redeployment to lead the Public Affairs Department, the arm of the Commission mandated to manage corporate communication and people management.

He has brought his very rich experience to bear on the Commission’s vision to expand the frontiers of its public goodwill and the impact of its reputational assets. Muoka is a member of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ); a full member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (mnipr); and an associate member of the Registered Practitioners of Advertising (arpa), regulated by the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON).