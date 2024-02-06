NCC Partners Security Operatives To Tackle Insecurity

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), led by Dr Aminu Maida, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO on Tuesday said the commission is collaborating with security agencies and other relevant stakeholders to tackle the issue of insecurity in the country.

Aminu who spoke while unfolding his plans at a parley with media executives in Abuja, assured consumers and the operators that they would have a win-win situation.

He said: “We will continue to work closely with security agencies and other agencies to face and tackle these challenges. NCC works closely with security agencies and this collaboration was there before I joined.”

Nigerians were reassured by the head of the NCC that better services would be provided while he was in charge.

He added: “As the EVC and with the collaboration of all stakeholders, we shall drive optimal quality of experience for consumers across all points as well as expansion of broadband infrastructure while fostering innovations and sustainable growth of the telecommunication sector.

“I am not the Messiah, but I am confident we can do little things to make things better. I promise to work more in a collaborative way than to wield the big stick. But the fact that we are collaborating does not mean we should not apply sanctions when necessary.

“At the heart of our strategy, we need to put smiles back on the faces of consumers. We are here to protect the interests of the consumers and licensees. If we don’t put smiles on the faces of consumers, the industry will be challenged.

“We need a win-win situation. We are working on how to manage a delicate balance between consumers and operators who will need returns for their investments. We have released a draft of the Corporate Governance framework.

“My loyalty is to Nigerians and they include President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. But it starts with the consumers. If you don’t make consumers happy, how will licensees get returns for their investments?

“We want to make our industry more secure through data protection and cyber security.”