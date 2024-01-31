NCC: Nigeria Records Steady Increase In Active Voice Subscriptions

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has released the latest telecommunications statistical indicators which shows that Nigeria has witnessed a steady increase in active voice and internet subscriptions, including a drop in teledensity, the latest statistics have been adjusted to reflect the latest population growth figures and align with international best practices.

The Nigerian Population Commission (NPC) revised its projected population of 216,783,381 as of 2022 from the previously used 2017 estimate of 190 million people. This adjustment is reflected in the telecom industry statistical reports of September, October, and November 2023 published on the Commission’s website.

The country’s teledensity decreased from 115.63% to 102.30% in September with the ensuing adjustment, which is consistent with the International Telecommunication Union’s (ITU) teledensity computation.

In the same month, broadband penetration also decreased from 45.47% to 40.85%. As of September 2023, the numbers for active voice subscriptions showed a little increase, going from 220,361,186 to 221,769,883. Furthermore, there was a slight increase in Internet subscriptions as well, rising from 159,034,717 in August 2023 to 160,171,757 in September 2023.

In October 2023 the industry also experienced a 0.19% growth in Active Voice subscriptions while teledensity stood at 102.49% with Internet subscriptions increasing by 0.60% compared to September 2023.

In November of the same year, the industry also experienced a 0.46% growth in Active Voice subscriptions. Teledensity stood at 102.97% with a 0.57% increase in Internet subscriptions when compared to October 2023.

Teledensity is an index prescribed by the International Telecommunications Union, ITU, for the measurement of telephone penetration in a population by a factor of one line per 100 individuals in the population.

The adjustment by the Commission is consistent with Section 89 Subsection 3(d) of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 (NCA 2003), in which the Commission is mandated to monitor and report on the state of the Nigerian telecommunications industry, provide statistical analysis and identify industry trends concerning services, tariffs, operators, technology, subscribers, and issues of competition.

Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, affirmed the nation’s telecom statistical adjustment process as an appropriate step to maintain the integrity of data about the Nigerian telecom industry as collected, collated, and published by the Commission.

Among other goals outlined in the Strategic Plan for the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, he pointed out that this will also guarantee the precise assessment of the Commission’s advancement towards achieving higher rates of broadband penetration, enhanced service quality, and expanded population coverage.

Additionally, he noted that the public, operators, investors, international agencies, and the International Telecommunications Union to which Nigeria is a member can all benefit from this type of data.